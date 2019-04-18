Know someone called Mollie or Lee? Alton Towers has a nice offer for them

Alton Towers will be offering half price entry to guests with special names for two days this month.

People called Molly (Molea, Moleah, Molee, Molei, Moleigh, Moley, Moli, Molie, Mollea, Molleah, Mollee, Mollei, Molleigh, Molley, Molli, Mollie) or Lee (Lee, Leigh, Lea, Leah, Lei, Ley) will be allowed to visit for half-price on April 27 and April 28 as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations.

The offer is a nod to the notorious Molly Leigh, a Staffordshire woman who was accused of witchcraft and also features in the new Alton Towers Dungeon.

James Walker, from Alton Towers Resort, said: "We are proud to be located in the heart of Staffordshire and looking forward to celebrating Staffordshire Day again in a unique and fun way.

"The new Alton Towers Dungeon gave us a great opportunity to delve into the history of Staffordshire and it goes without say that the legend of Molly Leigh really struck a chord.

"We wanted to use the theme of Staffordshire Day to further highlight Molly's story and do something memorable for our guests visiting over the celebratory weekend."