Leeds development supports homeless charity Emmaus

Managers at Central Square Leeds have partnered with Emmaus Leeds to help people who have experienced homelessness.

The charity supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. The partnership with Central Square, a new mixed-use development, will cover a wide range of initiatives to help raise awareness for the charity and make it easy for tenants of the building to donate to Emmaus Leeds.

Roy Taylor, senior building manager at Central Square Leeds, said: “It is a pleasure to be working in partnership with Emmaus Leeds. We were very impressed in the overall setup and the opportunities being offered to vulnerable members of society. We look forward to helping them raise the profile of Emmaus with our tenants and stakeholders in the wider community.”

Central Square has already hosted an Emmaus Leeds pop-up stall in the atrium, to enable tenants to learn more about the charity’s work. Central Square will also be promoting reuse to tenants by encouraging them to donate furniture, bric-a-brac and clothes.

Donald Forrester, chief executive of Emmaus, added: “We are really looking forward to working in partnership with Central Square Leeds. This is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of our charity, promote reuse and demonstrate how the donated items we receive really do help to support people affected by homelessness.”

Emmaus Leeds has its community building and social enterprise on St Mary’s Street, a stall at Kirkgate Market and a charity shop in Halton. All proceeds go back into the work of the Emmaus Leeds community. To find out more, visit www.emmaus.org.uk/leeds.