Man arrested after stabbing in Derbyshire street

Officers attended Critchley Street in Ilkeston at 6.30am on Tuesday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

A 40-year-old man was found with a stab wound.

The suspect remains in police custody.

He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, according to police.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident – in particular they want to speak to anyone with CCTV that may cover the Critchley Street area, as well as anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, including reference 21*491652.”

Officers can be contacted by calling 101 or by completing the online form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs