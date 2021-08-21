Man attacked in his Derbyshire home

Police are investigating after an aggravated burglary in Derbyshire.

At around 9pm on Sunday, a man was at his home on Tamworth Road in Sawley when three or four men entered his property demanding money.

Money was stolen and the man was injured and required hospital treatment.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

The men were described as wearing masks.

Anyone who was in the area of Tamworth Road/Wilne Road between 8.30pm and 9.15pm and has information or dash cam footage is asked to contact DC Matthew Watson on 101, quoting reference number 21*459646.

