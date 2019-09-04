Man missing from his home in Stanley Common found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A 46-year-old man who had gone missing from his home in Stanley Common has returned safe and sound this morning (Thursday, September 5). Steven Cope went missing yesterday (Wednesday, September 4). Derbyshire Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal. Steven Cope Steven Cope Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school - accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 28 of the unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Derbyshire open to the public for free this month