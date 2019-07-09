Mercian Regiment pay tribute to comrades at Crich Stand memorial service
There were moving scenes at Crich Stand on Sunday, as current and former members of the army regiments associated with the memorial made the 96th annual pilgrimage to the hilltop.
The event is a chance for serving and retired personnel from the Mercian Regiment, and its forerunner the Sherwood Foresters, to meet old friends and remember comrades. Here's some of the best pictures from the day.
Mayor of Amber Valley and his wife walk to the memorial.''Picture: Eric Gregory.