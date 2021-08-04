Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire

Take care in the bad weather which is forecast.

The Met Office’s yellow ‘be aware’ alert is valid in the county between 10am on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday.

“Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.

“Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.

“However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20 to 30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80 to 100mm build up.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There could be delays and cancellations to train and bus services