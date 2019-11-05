The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Derbyshire - with heavy rain set to batter the region from the early hours of Thursday.

A yellow warning for prolonged rain, which will come into effect from 6am, which covers Yorkshire, along with parts of northeast of England and the north Midlands.

Met Office warning as heavy rain set to batter Derbyshire

Thankfully, the rain is expected to die down by Friday morning, but could make a return on Saturday.

Most areas can expect 20-40 mm of rain, but places in higher grounds should prepare for 60-80mm.

The Met Office has issued a further warning that the heavy rain may bring disruption from flooding.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Sunny spells and periods of rain on Thursday. Drier on Friday but further rain likely on Saturday. Cold with frost and fog possible overnight

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads