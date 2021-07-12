Missing Derbyshire girls found safe and well

Police were concerned about the safety of fourteen-year-old Bethany Revill, who had last been seen on Saturday, July 10 at around 10pm on Wade Avenue in Ilkeston.

Destiny Sturgess-Green, 13, had also last been seen on Saturday at around 6.30pm in Chesterfield.

Destiny Sturgess-Green and Bethany Revill have been found.

Deryshire police tweeted today: “Destiny Sturgess-Green and Bethany Revill, who were reported as missing, have been found safe and well by officers in Nottingham.