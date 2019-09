Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man believed to be in the Ilkeston Area

Derbyshire police are trying to trace missing man Andrew Heyes .

Andrew, 43, from the Woodhouse area of Sheffield, was reported missing on Friday August 9. He was last seen by a friend on Wednesday at 9am. If you can help call 101 quoting incident

reference 295 of 29 August if you have any information which may help find him.