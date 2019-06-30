New photo released in appeal over missing Long Eaton woman's whereabouts

Police have issued a more recent photograph of a missing Long Eaton woman as part of a renewed appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Tyne Bullivant, of College Street, Long Eaton, was last seen in the town on Thursday evening.

Have you seen Tyne?

Our officers are growing increasingly concerned for the 31-year-old's welfare and want to hear from anyone who can help find her.

Police issued an appeal last night with an older photo and are now releasing a new, more recent one.

Do you recognise Tyne? Do you know where she might be now?

Anyone who has information that could help should call 101, and quote incident 1034 of June 29.

