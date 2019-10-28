Olympic gold medallist Katherine Copeland will open new Aldi in Stapleford

One of the UK’s biggest supermarkets is set to celebrate the opening of a brand new store in Stapleford.

With 1,315 sqm of retail space, Aldi’s new Nottingham Road store will be the first of its kind in the area, opening on November 28.

Customer's can expect to find Aldi's award-winning beers and wines in store.

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from the store’s Super 6 range.

The new store, which is part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, will bring a number of job opportunities to the area.

Aldi Stapleford will offer large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall showcasing Aldi’s award-winning beers, wines and spirits, and an exclusive section full of health and beauty products.

Customers can expect to find Aldi’s ‘Specially Selected’ range, weekly fresh meat offers and famous Super 6 fruit and vegetables at the new store.

To celebrate the store opening, store manager Kevin Males and his team will be joined by Olympic gold medallist, Katherine Copeland, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Mr Males said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Stapleford.

“It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s Nottingham Road store and having Olympic hero, Katherine Copeland, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Katherine Copeland added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”

Local charities and food banks are being called on by Aldi to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in their community.

Those that register will get donations of fruit, vegetables and baked goods from Aldi, up to five days a week.

The new store will open at 8am.