One person taken to hospital and people evacuated after chemical spillage at Nottinghamshire leisure centre

Firefighters were called to a leisure centre in Nottinghamshire after a chemical spill.

Just after 10pm last night (Monday, September 2) firefighters from Stapleford were called to Bramcote Leisure Centre in Derby Road, along with Highfields Fire Station and a specialist team from Stockhill Fire Station.

Bramcote Leisure Centre

Two specialist officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service hazardous area response team also attended, which included a number of doctors.

Around 30 people had been evacuated from the leisure centre, three were treated at the scene and one person was taken to hospital by ambulance for a further assessment.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and gas tight suits entered the building, made the chemical safe, before handing over the building.

The incident was closed around 1am this morning (Tuesday, September 3).