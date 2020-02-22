People are making rude jokes about Ilkeston’s famous ‘hole in the wall’

A hole in a wall has been ranked one of Ilkeston’s top attractions on Tripadvisor, and customers have been moved to write reviews of the ‘architectural masterpiece’.

Online jokers have been posting hilarious reviews on Tripadvisor, and it is now ranked fourth out of 16 attractions in the town based on user reviews.

The much loved hole in the wall

In comparison, the Victorian Bennerley Viauct is ranked number six.

A NatWest spokeswoman told the BBC that the hole was introduced during a mid-1990s refurbishment as a safety feature, so people using the cash machine could see if anyone was lurking behind the wall.

23 reviews have been written about the hole, mostly praising the ‘landmark’ for its ‘ornate brickwork’ and ‘craftsmanship’.

One satisfied visitor left a review saying: “Have seen some holes in my time but this one is beyond compare. The ornate brickwork, the local facilities and the overpowering stench all enhance the senses to create a euphoric experience.”

A description of the hole calls it an ‘Ilkeston institution, adding: “A one of a kind architectural masterpiece that draws visitors from near and far. Children love the novelty of this sight. A genuine landmark and Ilkeston institution.”

Another added: “The city of Agra has the Taj Mahal, Paris has the Eiffel Tower and Sydney has its Opera House. But they all pale in comparison to the impact on the soul of first laying eyes on Ilkeston’s Hole in the Wall.”

“I was truly stunned by the craftsmanship that had gone into this piece of architecture,” writes a clearly impressed visitor. “I was that impressed that it made me sign up to the reward bank account that NatWest was currently offering”.

The hole was clearly part of one reviewer’s childhood, who wrote: “From being a young child exploring Ilson taaan centre, taking my first date there, being slightly tipsy and needing somewhere to fall through on the walk back home, it really does appeal to the masses.”

Paul Miller, chairman of the Ilkeston and District History Society, told the BBC he was "gobsmacked" at the hole's high ranking.

For other reviews – some of which are unsuitable to publish, see: https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g3450960-d15617858-Reviews-NatWest_hole-Ilkeston_Derbyshire_England.html#REVIEWS