This picturesque shot was taken at the Matlock Bath illuminated boats event by Nick Rhodes. It shows the river and illuminated embankments.

Photos: Fine array of pictures captured by readers

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

This incredible shot of a bumblebee flying into a passionflower to collect some delicious pollen, was snapped by Janet Aldred.

Photo: Janet Aldred

2. Picturesque view

Dave Long captured this fabulous view of the great northern moorings at Langley Mill.

Photo: Dave Long

3. Striking sunset

Derek Warrington snapped this stunning shot of the sun setting over Chapel-En-Le-Frith.

Photo: Derek Warrington

4. Superb close-up

This colourful shot of a fly agaric mushroom was captured by Julie Bell during a walk around Fernilee Reservoir.

Photo: Julie Bell

