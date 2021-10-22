Steven Greenhough captured this magnificent view of a balloon landing in Tansley.

Photos: Nature gets a fantastic showcase from readers

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Cracking close-up

Tom Lloyd captured this incredible close-up of a robin singing its heart out in his garden.

Photo: Tom Lloyd

Photo Sales

2. Fabulous shot

Dave Long snapped this fabulous shot of the Flying Scotsman heading north. This picture was taken at Wingfield Park.

Photo: Dave Long

Photo Sales

3. Decisions decisions

Pauline Baines snapped this cracking shot of a duck deciding whether to take the plunge and go in the water.

Photo: Pauline Baines

Photo Sales

4. Picturesque view

William Crook snapped this picturesque view of the burial mound at Minninglow.

Photo: William Crook

Photo Sales
NatureDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3