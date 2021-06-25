Julie Bell captured this gorgeous view during an early morning walk along the River Goyt.

Photos: Readers capture these close-ups of our nature

Here’s a round-up of a batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Family shot

Carolyn Davies shot this endearing snap of a family of geese by the lake at Whitworth Park in Darley Dale.

Photo: Carolyn Davies

2. Beautiful flower

Irene Gilsenan captured this pretty shot of an orchid in full bloom near Taddington Mere recently.

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

3. Fabulous close-up

A stunning close-up of a grey wagtail collecting bits and bobs for its nest was snapped by Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

4. Picture-perfect

This incredible shot of a blue tit poking its head out of a bird box was snapped by Sara Dilworth in her garden in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Photo: Sara Dilworth

