A cracking shot from Robert Cox who took and sent in this super photo of a stag and hind on Big Moor.

Photos: Readers turn focus on nature at its very finest

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Fabulous view

This striking shot was taken by Joanne Theobald while on a walk near the Robin Hood Inn, Baslow.

Photo: Joanne Theobald

2. Unusual close-up

A strikingly unusual formation of fungi, spotted by eagle-eyed photographer Nick Rhodes in Hasland Park.

Photo: NICK RHODES

3. Striking sunrise

Here’s a beautiful offering taken by David Hodgkinson. It shows sunrise at the Shipley boat canal.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Superb shot

Dave Long was in the right place at the right time to spot this swan on the lookout for something to tuck into.

Photo: Dave Long

