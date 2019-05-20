Pictures show devastation after serious fire in Sandiacre

These pictures show the devastation caused by a serious fire in Sandiacre this morning.

A number of properties have suffered serious damage

Firefighters from three counties dealt with the blaze on Station Road.

The fire has caused significant damage to a number of properties.

A joint investigation between Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire police is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from three counties tackled the blaze

Police were also in attendance at the scene

A woman and her dog were rescued by firefighters after being seen shouting for help

