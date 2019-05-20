Pictures show devastation after serious fire in Sandiacre

These pictures show the devastation caused by a serious fire in Sandiacre this morning.

READ MORE: 'Serious' fire causes significant damage to number of properties in Sandiacre - what we know so far

A number of properties have suffered serious damage

Firefighters from three counties dealt with the blaze on Station Road.

READ MORE: Road blocked as firefighters tackle 'serious fire' in Sandiacre

The fire has caused significant damage to a number of properties.

A joint investigation between Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire police is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from three counties tackled the blaze

READ MORE: Trapped woman seen shouting for help out a window as a fire 'significantly damages' properties in Sandiacre

Police were also in attendance at the scene