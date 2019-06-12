Plans to build ‘glamping pods’ on stilts in Derbyshire countryside

Plans have been submitted for 12 glamping pods on stilts in the Derbyshire countryside.

Mapperley firm MEG Properties Ltd is behind the scheme, planned for a former railway line in Park Hall Lane in the protected green belt.

It has submitted the plans to Amber Valley Borough Council, which will decide on the application in the coming months.

The site lies between the village of Mapperley and West Hallam.

A report submitted as part of the application says that the planned 12 glamping pods would have a “minimal impact on the green belt and surrounding countryside”.

Two of the 12 pods would be built first closer to Park Hall Lane, and would not be on stilts.

However, the remaining 10 would be on stilts, inset along the former railway banking, with the allocated car parking space between the stilts underneath the cabins.

Each of the 12 pods appear to have one bedroom.

All of the pods would also have a dining room, kitchen a combined living and sleeping area, a bathroom and a deck with chairs, a table and a parasol.

The raised pods would be 3.6 metres tall.

MEG Properties Ltd bought the site off UK Coal Mining Limited and UK Coal (Investments) Limited in 2016.

Glamping is a more up-market and “glamorous” version of camping – typically in small wooden cabins or bell tents.

It is thought that there would be a maximum of 12 cars on the site at any one time.

A report submitted with the application says: “This scheme will bring diversity, improve accessibility and improve the viability of the community by introducing alternative accommodation.

“We note there is a very thriving wedding and function business being run in Mapperley village which provides temporary tented accommodation for its guests, this proposal would enhance the choice of accommodation.

“The site is a former mineral railway track and as such is an industrial use within the green belt. We postulate that being a former industrial site it is in fact a brown-field site relevant for suitable redevelopment under other policies.

“However, putting aside that argument, the proposal due to the topography of the site would have little impact on the openness of the green belt.”

The report also says that the development would be “unlikely” to create a noise issue because “people generally use glamping as a comfortable way of enjoying the outdoors”.