Police appeal to find missing Derbyshire teen

Derbyshire Constabulary have appealed to the public to help find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kyra Priest-Levett left her home in Stanley yesterday afternoon and she did not return home last night.

Although she was in text contact with her family yesterday, officers have been unable to find her and say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Kyra may have travelled into Derby and police want to hear from anyone who has seen her there or knows where she is now.

She is described as white, of medium build, with brown hair and defined eyebrows. She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat with a white hood, blue jeans, and white trainers with blue and yellow highlights.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101.