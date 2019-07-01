Police appeal to help find missing Derbyshire man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Derbyshire man.

David Paul Brown, 31, was last seen at Holyhead Port having boarded a ferry from Dublin on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29.

His family said he bought a ticket from Holyhead to Birmingham.

Mr Brown is a former resident of Ilkeston and moved to Ireland last year.

His family and fiancée said in a statement: "Dave if you are reading this we are so desperate to hear from you just to know that you ok. If you can contact any of us just so we know you are safe."

He was wearing a burgundy coloured jacket and brown trainers and was carrying a black wheelie suitcase and a grey/black backpack.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 9153006