Police are concerned for the safety of a man missing from his home in Stanley Common

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing from his home in Stanley Common.

Steven Cope, 46, was reported missing at around 8.45am today (Wednesday, September 4).

Derbyshire Police are asking the public to look out for Steven and call them if they see him, or his car.

He left home in a silver Volkswagen Golf registration K12 AYY.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue polo top and blue padded coat.

Anyone who may have seen Steven, or has any information about his whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods with reference 192 of September 4

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

