Police searching for missing Derbyshire man Robertas Maslenikovas now believe he may be in Coventry

The 21-year-old Lithuanian, from Long Eaton, was last seen on Tuesday, October 1.

He has short, light-brown hair and a beard. He is 5ft 9ins tall, slim and has a tattoo of a tree on his right arm.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 618 of November 14 with any information.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.