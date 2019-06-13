Police concerned for safety of Derbyshire man who has not been seen for weeks

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire man.

Jan Miker, 32, was last seen in early May and officers would like make sure he is safe and well.

He usually in contact with his grandmother in the Czech Republic every other day, but she has not heard from him for several weeks.

Jan, also known as Honza, from Normanton Road, Derby, is 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

He has several tattoos in black ink – one on his neck and one on the back of his right hand.

He has links to Leeds, Derbyshire police said.

Call police on 101 with reference number 310 of June 11 with any information.