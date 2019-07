Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Ilkeston man.

Jonnie Brooks, 22, was last seen in Critchley Street, Ilkeston, at about 3.30pm on Monday.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat and blue jeans. He is around 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build and with a slight beard.

As well as Ilkeston, Jonnie also has links to Belper and Long Eaton, Derbyshire police said.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 1115-290719.