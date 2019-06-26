Police concerned for safety of missing woman

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing woman.

Nour Noran, 23, was reported missing from the Beeston area at about 11am on Tuesday.

Nour is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 6ins tall. She is described as having shoulder length dark brown hair. Police do not know what she was wearing.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Nour was a student at Nottingham Trent Uni so we are appealing for any of her student friends to come forward."

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 228 of 25 June 2019.