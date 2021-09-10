Police reveal why section of M1 in Derbyshire was closed

A stretch of the M1 in Derbyshire was closed this morning after a van driver suffered a ‘medical episode’, according to police.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 10th September 2021, 1:16 pm

The motorway was shut northbound between junction 28, for Matlock, and junction 29, for Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for National Highways said police, traffic officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident.

Derbyshire police are helping to deal with the incident on the M1.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an incident on the M1 northbound at 10.45am between junctions 28 and 29.

“The driver of a van had suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital.”

The motorway is now fully reopen.

