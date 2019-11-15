Rain 'easing off'- watch today's weather forecast

Good morning! The weekend is almost here- here's today's weather forecast.

After rain battered the region last night and caused flooding in some areas, there may be some leftover showers this morning (Friday, November 15).

But these will ease as brighter spells develop into the afternoon, although still with the odd light shower, say the Met Office.

It will be windy at times and still feeling cold.

The maximum temperature will peak at 9 °C.

