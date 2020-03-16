Revamp of Ilkeston Town Football Club's New Manor Ground due to start

Work to carry out a multi-million-pound revamp of a Derbyshire football club’s stadium is due to start in May.

After being bought by investors last year, plans were quickly announced to carry out a £2 million upgrade of Ilkeston Town Football Club’s New Manor Ground.

The upgrade would be carried out in four phases, with the first starting in May when the current pitch will be torn up and replaced with a 4G artificial upgrade at a cost of £1.1 million.

Phase one will also include replacing all of the wooden perimeter fencing, which is showing signs of wear and tear.

New dugouts for the players and coaching staff will also be installed, along with energy efficient LED floodlights.

There will be a complete refurbishment of the clock tower stand, with the centrepiece retained.

Also in phase one is a new player tunnel and upgraded changing rooms and a hospitality suite.

New manager Mark Clifford says the five-year plan is for three promotions in five years, taking the club into the National League, one division below the Football League.

David Hilton, managing director of Maxwell Cohen and one of the football club’s major investors, says people need to make sure they come to the New Manor Ground to watch games

He says the upgrade of the pitch will mean that it can be used seven days a week by all of the club’s many teams, which includes 30 junior teams and several women’s teams, instead of on a weekly basis.

Mr Hilton says the club is still looking for main sponsors and is excited to see the project get under way.

He said: “I really feel like it is all coming together now. It has been a tough five or six months and we have had a few break-ins too.

“Because of that we have installed bars on the windows and CCTV and it is all pushing forward and is positive now.”

Phase two will start from May 2021, subject to planning permission from Erewash Borough Council, with a new LED scoreboard and a range of industrial units in the current car park, which will form the back of a new stand. It is hoped that these units will provide a healthy income for the club.

The revamp is expected to be completed in May 2023.