Road closures and parking schemes suspended during Ilkeston's Charter Fair

Residents’ parking schemes close to Ilkeston town centre will be temporarily suspended during the week of the 767th Charter Fair.



Erewash Borough Council chiefs say the schemes will be suspended from Monday October 14 to Sunday October 20 inclusive, resuming on Monday October 21.

Streets belonging to the two residents parking schemes are: St Mary Street Area: Burns Street, Fullwood Street, Fullwood Avenue, Gregory Street, Jackson Avenue, New Lawn Road, St Mary Street, Wilmot Street. Queens Drive Area: Albert Street, Cedar Park, Darwin Avenue, Queens Drive, Lissett Avenue, Moss Road.

Ilkeston Fair road closures

A one-way system will be in place along Wharncliffe Road, Albert Street and Queen’s Drive to the junction with Oakwell Drive. Diversions will be in place and signposted.

Several town centre car parks are always closed throughout the duration of Ilkeston Charter Fair week to make way for the rides, stalls and fair vehicles. These are situated on South Street, Pimlico, Queen Street and Gregory Street.

The following road closures will be in place from 5am on Tuesday 15 October until midday on Sunday October 20: South Street (from the Market Place to its junction with Gladstone Street West); Wharncliffe Road (from its junction with Albert Street to the Market Place); Queen Street; Market Place; East Street (from its junction with the car park to the Market Place); Bath Street (from its junction with Wilmot Street. to the Market Place)

Pimlico (from its junction with New Lawn Road to its junction with Burns Street)