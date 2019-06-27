RSPCA appeal after headless kitten found in Derbyshire town

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a kitten with its head removed was found in a Derbyshire town.

The kitten was found by a woman as she walked to work on land off Merlin Way in Ilkeston.

A woman walking to work made the grim discovery. Stock image.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Gardner said: “To find the body of a headless cat must have been so awful for the woman.

“We can find that in cases such as this, the animal has died from other causes such as being hit by a vehicle, before a wild animal finds it and take the head.

“However, the vet that examined this cat’s body believes the cut is clean, so I am currently not ruling out any other possibilities. There did not appear to be a large amount of blood on the cat, so it’s possible the head was removed after the cat was dead.

“I am now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

"Also if anyone is missing a kitten like this which is aged a few months old and think it may be their pet I would also urge them to contact me to help with the investigation.”

Due to the condition of the kitten the vet was unable to establish if it was male or female. The kitten was not microchipped.

