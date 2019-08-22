Saint John’s Houghton celebrate improved GCSE results

Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy has achieved its best GCSE results since new progress measures for schools were introduced nationally.

Results have significantly improved for a second consecutive year with the school’s Attainment 8 figure rising to 5.3 this year, from 4.9 in 2018 and 4.6 in 2017.

It is estimated that the school will have significantly improved its Progress 8 figure to around +0.12 (from -0.16 in 2018 and -0.40 in 2017).

Eighty-seven per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English, compared with 80 per cent in 2018.

Eighty-two per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in Maths, compared to 77 per cent in 2018, with 78 per cent of students achieving a grade 4+ in both English and Maths.

Acting headteacher Steve Brogan said: “We are absolutely delighted with these results. Improvements have been made in many areas of the curriculum with students making particularly strong progress in English, Maths and Science.

“Congratulations to this cohort of students who worked so hard for these results and thoroughly deserve them, especially given the pressures facing students today.

“We would like to thank the students’ families for their support throughout their time at Saint John Houghton and we wish our outgoing students every success for the next stages in their lives. Staff have worked tirelessly for these results, which are a testament to their dedication and commitment to the children they serve, and should also be congratulated for their efforts.

“Following our ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement earlier in the year, this is an exciting time to be a part of our school community. We will continue to strive for excellence for the students in our care.”

