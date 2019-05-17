Schools minister's praise for 'lovely' Ilkeston school

A Government minister has praised pupils and staff after visiting a ‘lovely school’ in Ilkeston.

Minister for School Standards Nick Gibb, who was accompanied by Erewash’s Conservative MP Maggie Throup, took the opportunity to observe a maths lesson and listen to the choir on his tour of Cotmanhay Junior School.

In 2018, the school saw a 35 per cent increase in the number of pupils reaching the expected level of reading, writing and maths at Key Stage Two, surpassing the national average and achieving the highest percentage increase of any primary school across Erewash.

Speaking after his visit, Mr Gibb said: “I was delighted to visit Cotmanhay Junior School with local MP Maggie Throup and see such a happy and well-behaved school environment. The choir we heard sing was of a very high standard as was the maths teaching we saw. A lovely school.”

Mrs Throup said: “It has been a pleasure to bring the Minister to Cotmanhay Junior School to see the fantastic work that is being done by pupils and staff.

“Their success is testament to Mr Robinson’s strong leadership, with the school now achieving some of the best academic results in Erewash, whilst also providing a caring environment in which our children can begin to develop and grow as people.”

Headteacher Simon Robinson added: “It was fantastic to have Maggie Throup MP and Nick Gibb, Minister of State at the Department of Education, visit us today to celebrate all the fantastic work we have been doing and our amazing achievements. Our guests watched a superb performance by the school choir, an inspirational art lesson and lessons in which pupils were able to demonstrate their excellent behaviour and accelerated learning.”