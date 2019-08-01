Teenager who admitted causing damage in an Ilkeston Park has completed his community programme

A 17-year-old has completed community remedy after he admitted causing damage to a CCTV camera in a West Hallam park,

The incident happened on the evening of Wednesday, June 26, when the CCTV camera on the pavilion at the recreation ground on Beech Lane, West Hallam, was damaged.

Beech Lane, West Hallam

The circumstances were still captured by the camera, however, so the was footage used by officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood team to identify the suspect.

Police Community Support Officer Julie Allen, said: “When the young man and his parent were confronted with the evidence he was very apologetic and fully accepted responsibility.

“We have also spoken to his friends who were with him and explained the possible consequences of such behaviour.

“On speaking with the local Parish Council, who own the pavilion, they agreed that the matter should be dealt with through the community remedy process and, along with the Youth Offending Service, agreed that his offer to pay and apology would be accepted.

“The process gives the young man the opportunity to take responsibility for his actions without a criminal record, although a police record is kept should a similar situation happen again.”

Coun Carol Hart, Chair of the West Hallam Parish Council, said: “I am pleased with the actions taken, it would not seem right to give a youngster a criminal record but at the same time lessons have to be learnt.

“Working with the community remedy service and paying for the damage deals with the situation in a good way and at the same time hopefully passes on the message to others that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable.”