This is when these major supermarkets will be open over Easter

With the four-day Easter weekend ahead of us, many people will be making plans with friends and family.

And if you need to go food shopping, you'll want to know when your local supermarket is open. Here's all the details.

1. Aldi

Good Friday 19 Apr 8am-8pm. Saturday 20 Apr 8am-10pm. Easter Sunday 21 Apr Closed. Easter Monday 22 Apr 8am-8pm
2. Lidl

Good Friday - Open as normal. Saturday 20 April - Open as normal. Easter Sunday - CLOSED. Easter Monday- 08:00-20:00. Photo - Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images
Good Friday - check the store finder. Easter Sunday - Tesco Express stores open as usual but superstores and Metro stores closed. Easter Monday - hours may vary based on location. Check the store finder on the website for more.

3. Tesco

Good Friday - check the store finder. Easter Sunday - Tesco Express stores open as usual but superstores and Metro stores closed. Easter Monday - hours may vary based on location. Check the store finder on the website for more.
Good Friday - 7am-10pm. Saturday April 20 - 7am-10pm. Easter Sunday - closed. Easter Monday - 8am-7pm.

4. Morrisons

