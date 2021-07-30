Thunderstorm alert for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ thunderstorm warning for the county valid between 11am and 10pm on Friday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop later on Friday morning and in the afternoon.

The Met Office thunderstorm warning is valid for much of Friday.

“Some torrential downpours are possible with 20 to 40mm of rain falling in some places and, perhaps, more than 70mm rain falling in one or two spots. Lightning, gusty winds and hail will be additional hazards for some.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost