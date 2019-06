Firefighters were called to a Long Eaton home after two toddlers locked themselves in.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to a property on Tamworth Road at 9.46 this morning, Sunday, June 9.

Tamworth Road

The toddlers had locked their mum out.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to gain access to the property, two toddlers who had accidentally locked themselves in and Mum out!. Firefighters gained access with a ladder and reunited everyone, all safe and well."