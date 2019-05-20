Trapped woman seen shouting for help out a window as a fire 'significantly damages' properties in Sandiacre

Firefighters have rescued a trapped woman and her dog after she was seen shouting for help out of a window as a fire damaged properties in Sandiacre.

Station Road was closed this morning as firefighters in six fire engines tackled the fire.

Station Road

Residents were told to avoid the area.

Watch Manager Ray Burton from Stapleford Fire Station said: “When we arrived at the incident we were faced with a very serious fire. We could also see a women leaning out of a window shouting for help.

"My team quickly set up a nine metre ladder and rescued her and a dog from the blaze. She was handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"In total six firefighters wore breathing apparatus to bring the blaze under control which has caused significant damage to the properties. Crews from Notts, Derby and Leicester attended the fire and worked very hard together.

"Thanks for everyone’s patience during the fire, we understand that we caused significant delays to school runs and morning commutes."

Road blocked as firefighters tackle 'serious fire' in Sandiacre

An investigation is now underway between Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and Derbyshire Police to determine the cause of the fire.