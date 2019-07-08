Two major plans for Ilkeston town centre set for go-ahead

Plans for the refurbishment of public toilets in Ilkeston Market Place and the installation of information boards in the town’s car parks look set to get the go ahead.

Erewash borough councillors are set to approve the two projects, which will be funded using money secured through a planning agreement when the Morrisons superstore off Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, was developed.

The £40,000 refurbishment of the public toilets would include a new roof, external improvements, redecoration and re-tiling inside, new energy efficient LED lighting plus new counter tops, basins, taps and cubicle partitions. The work would also include improvements for disabled users.

The information boards would be installed in all of the council’s Ilkeston town centre car parks and would feature illustrative maps that would signpost places of interest, showcase what the town has to offer and provide useful directions.

Councillor Michael Powell, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for regeneration and planning, said: “These two projects would have a very positive impact on the town centre.

"The public toilets would be given a complete makeover and the information boards would provide a welcome to visitors – all helping provide a feelgood factor that, I’m sure, would be welcomed by residents.”

The council secured £250,000 from Morrisons under the planning agreement with a legal requirement that the money be spent on improvements for Ilkeston town centre.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday, July 16.