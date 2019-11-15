Updated list of road closures for Derbyshire

Derbyshire County Council have updated their list of road closures in the county after heavy rain caused flooding in some areas.

Some roads have re-opened whereas additional closures have been put in place elsewhere after heavy rain battered the county last night (Thursday, November 14).

Derbyshire Dales and High Peak

A623, north of Stoney Middleton, between the village chip shop and the junction of the B6521 at Eyam is closed due to a rock fall - diversions are in place

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time

Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage

A6020 Hassop to Great Longstone - closed because of flooding

North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover

Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding

Tom Lane, Duckmanton - closed because of flooding

Press Lane, Tupton - passable with care

Hall Lane, Staveley - closed because of flooding

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding

B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding

Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding

Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Main Road, Ticknall - closed because of flooding

Robinson's Hill, Melbourne - closed because of flooding

Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston - closed because of flooding

Reedman Road, Sawley - closed because of flooding

Brook End, Repton - closed because of flooding

Newton Road, Newton Solney - closed because of flooding

Rosliston Road, Drakelow - closed because of flooding

Main Road, Rosliston - closed because of flooding

Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - closed because of flooding

Bridge Street, Church Gresley - closed because of flooding

Main Street, Ticknall - closed because of flooding

Church Street, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Scropton Road, Scropton - closed because of flooding

Sandy Lane, Netherseal - closed due to debris on road

