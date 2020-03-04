Volunteers needed for community project in Stapleford

Members of Stapleford Community Group are seeking volunteers with spades and wheelbarrows to help build community planters this Saturday (March 7).

Organiser Richard MacRae said: “As part of the #StaplefordFoodProject we are having three kits delivered and need to build them into community planters.

“We need people with spades and wheelbarrows who can help us from 11am as we build the first two planters which are approximately 2x1 metres.

“Then after that we are building the third which is approximately 2x8 metres.

“These will be used to grow food which in turn will be used to create meals to help feed the community by organising social eating events for members of the wider community to attend.

“Anyone able to help can email staplefordcommunitygroup@gmail.com and we can let them know where we will be meeting up.”

To date the #StaplefordFoodProject has collected and handed out more than 47,000 equivalent meals worth of surplus food.