WEATHER: Here's what the weather has in store for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a fine day, with sunny spells, and possible isolated afternoon showers.

Today will feel fresher than it did at the weekend, with some good spells of sunshine and scattered clouds.

A few afternoon showers are possible, however most places will stay dry.

The maximum temperature could reach 20 °C.

Overnight,showers will soon ease.

It will then stay dry with clear spells overnight, and light winds.

Cloud is then likely to thicken from the west by dawn.

The minimum temperature could drop to 8 °C.