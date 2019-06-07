WEATHER: Storm Miguel to batter Derbyshire with thundery showers

The Met Office has forecast rain with heavy, potentially thundery showers as Storm Miguel hits Derbyshire today.

Storm Miguel has arrived in the South of England, and will gradually move up through Wales and the Midlands, before battering the North and Scotland on Saturday.

This stormy picture was taken by Instagram user @peak_photography_project at Cowley Lane, Dronfield

Despite many waking up to a sunny, bright morning in Derbyshire, cloud will soon thicken with the odd shower possible.

During the afternoon, the remnants of the Spanish storm will lead to persistent rain, which is set to continue throughout the weekend.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight, scattered heavy showers are expected, with the odd rumble of thunder.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.