Pervert exposed himself to a woman as he was walking through Chesterfield town centre

A pervert has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register after he exposed his private parts to a woman as he was walking through Chesterfield town centre.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 12 how Matthew Murphy, 51, of Newland Dale, Newbold, Chesterfield, committed the offence on Vicar Lane, at about 11pm, on April 4, close to the Argos store.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant describes she was looking at an estate agent’s window and was approached by a male who had got off a bus and shook her hand and asked if she wanted to go for a drink.

“And he asked where she was going and if he could walk with her and she agreed he could walk with her.”

Mrs Allsop added: “He was talkative and she spotted he was doing something with his right hand and she looked down to see he had his penis out of his trousers and was masturbating at a gentle pace.”

The complainant told the defendant to stop it and put his penis away, according to Mrs Allsop, and he walked away and she told him she would call the police.

CCTV footage showed the two walking through town and Murphy told police he had been watching football earlier and had so much to drink he was bursting for the toilet and was holding his penis because he was desperate.

But Murphy pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals intending someone would be caused alarm or distress.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “He’s taking considerable steps himself to engage with various professionals to deal with the difficulties he faces.

“He did enter a guilty plea at first stage and he shows remorse for his actions.

“He is someone who seems to have difficulties which are exacerbated by his use of alcohol as a coping mechanism and if the right professionals can work with him in both areas it can reduce the possibility of him offending in the future.”

Magistrates sentenced Murphy to a three-year community order with Sex Offenders Prevention group sessions, an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £50 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Murphy was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.