PICTURE: Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Ilkeston

Derbyshire Police have arrested a man and woman for suspected drug dealing after a stop and search operation in Ilkeston.

The incident happened on Friday, November 24, when as a result of community intelligence a man and woman were searched and arrested on Stamford Street, after a quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs were found.

The woman, who is 27 years-old and lives in Ilkeston was later released pending further investigation.

The man, Mark Buttery (45) of Bridge Street, Langley Mill, was charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He later appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in prison custody until his next court appearance at Derby Crown Court on Friday, December, 22.

Sergeant Damien Shannon, who leads the Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “This action shows that we will take positive action and act on this type of intelligence.

“We understand that communities are rightly concerned about this type of activity, that can lead to other criminality and anti-social behaviour, so we are happy to have acted on their concerns.”

If you have any information regarding similar issues please contact your local Safer Neighbourhood team on 101, the non-emergency number.

Alternatively send them a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org