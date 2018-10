A remembrance display featuring thousands of knitted poppies transformed Ilkeston’s Victoria Park into a moving memorial to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Organised by the Friends of Victoria Park, the ‘Poppy Project’ has seen volunteers from across the world knit poppies for a memorial trail through the park at a family remembrance event on Saturday.

The family event raised money for the Royal British Legion – with people able to buy the display poppies.