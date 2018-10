This year’s Ilkeston Charter Fair is now underway with thousands of visitors flocking to enjoy the annual event.

The fair, which began on Wednesday, was officially opened on Thursday by Erewash Mayor Chris Corbett.

It runs until Saturday.

Our photographer has captured some great pictures of people enjoying the 766th annual event. Click the link above to see our picture gallery.

And if you’re planning ahead for your visit to the fair, click here for our all you need to know guide.