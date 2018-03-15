PICTURES: Ilkeston fundraisers go the extra distance to improve children’s park

Fundraisers of all ages took part in a special event on Saturday morning to help revamp a children’s park in Ilkeston.

They walked, ran and cycled for two miles along the Nutbrook Trail to Shipley Park to raise money to breathe new life into Barling Drive Lagoon - Children’s Park at Shipley View.

Some youngsters even completed the event - organised by the Ilkeston Parents for Play group - on their scooters.

The group wants to raise £2,000 to try to win support from Erewash Borough Council and other bodies to improve the park’s facilities.

Money is still coming in from Saturday but group chairperson Joanna Ward described the support they received as ‘terrific’ and paid tribute to the ‘great community spirit’ in the area.

She said: “We cannot thank everyone enough for their support at this event, and for their support during our ongoing fundraising activities for the improvement of the Barling Drive Lagoon - Children’s Park.

“It really does demonstrate how the community pulls together to show such great community spirit.

“That is really heart warming. We have also had terrific support from a fellow community improvement group, Parkside High CIC. Liam Parker and his group have shown us tremendous support and helped us and got involved.

“We are very grateful for this and give huge thanks.

“This demonstrates how other community groups in the area can build relationships with each other and how people will help each other and come forward to join in and unite. We have a great community and this reinforces that.”

Catherine Atkinson - the Labour Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Erewash - also took part in the walk, which attracted up to 50 people.

Other events are planned in the coming weeks as part of the fundraising drive.

Throughout next week the Little Pines Day Nursery on Summerfields Way will be staging a series of activities to raise money, while a wine tasting evening at Legs Wine Bar on South Street takes place on March 29.

- To support the group, see https://goo.gl/UYkNvm or search for Ilkeston Parents for Play on Facebook.