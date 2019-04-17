Pictures show damage at Ilkeston's football ground after 'scum' strike

Police are investigating a burglary at Ilkeston FC's ground.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a burglary at the New Manor Ground in Awsworth Road, Ilkeston.

Picture tweeted by Ilkeston Town FC.

"Entry is thought to have been gained to the site between 10pm on Monday at 7.30am on Tuesday.

"Officers are currently investigating and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting refernec number 19*192479.

In a tweet, Ilkeston Town FC described the incident as a 'sad state of affairs' and described those responsibel as 'scum'.